Democratic Party does not agree to dissolution of Covid committee in Bonaire’s Island Council

The DP Party feels the decision to stop with the Covid-19 Committee is targeting faction leader, Clark Abraham

KRALENDIJK – The board of the Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB) is not happy with the dissolution of the special Covid committee of Bonaire’s Island Council. Coalition parties MPB and UPB were however in agreement with the elimination of the Committee.

The PDB points out, among other things, that up to last week close to 500 people had tested positive again for the COVID-19 virus. “This virus is not gone yet. If there is a further increase, it may be that new measures have to be taken again,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

Malicious

The PDB also suspects malicious intent on the part of the coalition parties when it comes to disbanding the committee. This is because party leader Clark Abraham was the chairman of the relevant committee.

According to PDB, especially the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) has expressed itself negatively about Abraham, his role as committee president and his functioning in the island council. The red party leadership regrets the attitude of the two other parties in the Council.