Democratic party installs committee for exploratory talks with other parties

KRALENDIJK – The Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB) has installed a committee to conduct exploratory talks with other parties that have secured a seat in the Island Council.

The red party writes this in the course of Saturday. “As the largest party, DPB sees it as its responsibility to take initiatives for discussions with other parties, in order to explore whether an executive council can be formed together”.

The committee consists of Ted Rijna, Dudley Wedervoort and Arjen de Wolff.

Change

“Our party believes that voters have clearly voted for change. Nevertheless, we will only take part in a governing coalition if we are convinced that this can give substance to a different course and to a Bonaire that is just and more sustainable”, according to the press statement.