Democratic Party once more invites UPB for consultations

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, the Democratic Party Bonaire (PDB) invited colleagues from the green party, UPB, to sit down to discuss the possibilities for a new Executive Council.

The PDB previously made an attempt to sit down with the UPB, but that invitation was declined by the UPB. He seemed to feel incensed about the fact that the PDB had asked for a recount of the votes cast on March 15.

In response to the first invitation, the UPB stated that there was not much point in sitting around the table, now that the PDB had requested that the votes be counted again. That request for a recount has since been rejected by the Chief Electoral Committee.

“Now that the result has been officially determined on March 23, we would like to start a structured process to arrive at a new governing coalition,” writes PDB in its most recent letter. The party proposes to meet next Monday at ten o’clock in the morning.

Not eager

It is doubtful whether the UPB will be more eager to sit down with the Democrats this time. At no time has the green party shown any interest in entering into talks with the red party. On the other hand, the relationship with the current coalition partner also seems to have cooled considerably in the run-up to the elections.