Deputy Commissioner Claudia Toet tests Positive for COVID-19

ORANJESTAD/PHILIPSBURG- The Deputy Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius, Claudia Toet, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This news was made known today by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. Toet is currently visiting the island of St. Maarten and will have to isolate for 7 days. She will also have to test negative before retuning to St. Eustatius.

According to Francis, so far Toet is only experiencing mild symptoms.