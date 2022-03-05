Deputy Commissioner Claudia Toet tests Positive for COVID-19

ORANJESTAD/PHILIPSBURG- The Deputy Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius, Claudia Toet, has tested positive for COVID-19.
This news was made known today by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. Toet is currently visiting the island of St. Maarten and will have to isolate for 7 days. She will also have to test negative before retuning to St. Eustatius.
According to Francis, so far Toet is only experiencing mild symptoms.
