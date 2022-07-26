Design contest leads to new number plate St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- A design contest among citizens on Social Media has led to the design of new number plates in St. Maarten.

In total, about 2000 citizens voted on the three designs from which to choose. But then half of them ultimately chose the design of Shadani Fleming, a local graphic designer.

The winner was congratulated by Secretary of the Treasury, Ardwell Irion, who also presented Shadani with the corresponding prize of one thousand guilders ($560). The minister also expressed his thanks to the two other designers, Quinell Ming and Magueda Jackson.

“It was a strong competition with three very interesting designs,” said the minister.