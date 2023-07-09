Despite the recess, Public Island Council Meeting to be held

KRALENDIJK- Despite the fact that the Island Council is officially on summer recess, a Public Council Meeting will take place next Tuesday. The meeting is necessary, among other things, to approve the annual report for the year 2022 before the deadline of July 15th of the current year.

The request to convene a Public Island Council Meeting was made by council members Roderick Groenman of the UPB and Junny Wout of the MPB.

Due to ongoing renovation work taking place in the Passangrahan, the council meeting will be held in the Piet Mondriaan room at the Courtyard-by-Marriott hotel.