Bonaire Dia di Rincon bigger, more colourful, and busier than ever before Redactie 01-05-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Foto Monalisa Domacasse

KRALENDIJK – Although the expectations surrounding the 35th anniversary of Dia di Rincon were already high, Dia di Rincon 2024 surpassed itself in every aspect.

It began in the lead-up to the holiday, with nearly a full month of activities, which were well attended this year. But the day itself did not disappoint either. The parade in traditional attire was larger than ever before, with more groups participating than ever before. The groups also stood out for their size, with the TCB Family & Friends group surpassing all others.

Food

The many food stands and improvised restaurants set up in the gardens of residents also did well this year. Customers of Pastechi & More waited for over an hour at the busiest times of the day for their freshly baked pastechi, but it didn’t dampen the mood. “We really can’t work any faster than we already do,” says owner Aegon Manuel with a shy smile.

With the enormous number of people drawn from the surrounding islands, Dia di Rincon also becomes an event that rivals the annual Sailing Regatta in economic terms.