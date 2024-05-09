Bonaire Dia di Rincon in Bonaire contributes to high number of stay-over visitors in April Redactie 09-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo Dia di Rincon Bonaire by Monalisa Domacasse

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire welcomed a record number of tourists in April. With 16,505 stay-over visitors, there’s a 6.6% increase compared to April 2023 and a 17.1% increase compared to 2019. Dia di Rincon played a significant role in attracting more visitors from the region.

Most visitors came from the Netherlands (44%), followed by the United States (20%) and Curaçao (19%). Canada, Germany, and Aruba also significantly contributed to the influx. The increase in Canadian visitors by 122% is partly due to the new WestJet flight from Toronto. WestJet ended its seasonal flights in April and will resume them for the next winter season.

Dia di Rincon drew more visitors from the region, especially from Curaçao. There were 3,335 visitors from Curaçao, 1,000 more than usual. Aruba was also an important source market with 595 stay-over visitors in April.

Popular among 55-plusers

The age groups with the most visitors were 55 to 64 years old (26%) and 45 to 54 years old (20%). American visitors mainly came from New York, Florida, Massachusetts, California, and Colorado. Dutch visitors mainly came from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant.