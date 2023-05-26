Did you know you may not work more than 10 hours per working day? | Advertisement

26 mei 2023 11:42 am

Did you know you may not work more than 10 hours per working day?

You are also entitled to a break of at least half an hour after 5 hours of work.

Would you like to know exactly what your rights are as an employee and employer? Come to one of the info sessions on labour issues of the SZW unit of RCN.

