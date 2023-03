KRALENDIJK- The Foundation DierenLot (Animal Fate) has made an important contribution for pets to the Food Bank Bonaire.

The Food Bank says to be very happy by the large and important contribution of food for cats and dogs. “We are very grateful to Stichting Dierenlot for this donation”, according to Voedselbank Bonaire.

With fast rising food prices on the island, the work of the Food Bank is becoming even more relevant than it already was. Lots of residents have difficulty to make ends meet.