Digital Animal Aid Collection also for Fundashon Kunuku Kakelvers

KRALENDIJK- During the Digital Animal Aid Collection (Digitale Collecte Dierenhulp) in The Netherlands, which is held from September 23 to October 8, 2022, donations can also be made for the work of Fundashon Kunuku Kakelvers on Bonaire.

During the Digital Animal Aid Collection, donations are worth twice as much as normal, because Dierenlot will double all donations made until October 8.

“A lot of local animal aid organizations have to get by with far too little money to really care for the animals in need. We incur a lot of costs for food, care, medication, veterinary costs and so on. We therefore need donations to continue to help the dogs and cats on Bonaire. Every euro/dollar is one that we can use very well” writes FKK Animal Rescue on behalf of Fundashon Kunkuku Kakelvers.

Donations for FKK Animal Rescue/Fundashon Kunuku Kakelvers can be made via the following link: https://dierenlot.digicollect.nl/fkk-animal-rescue-bonaire