Diplomas and Certificates for prisoners JICN

KRALENDIJK – The Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) and Fundashon Forma have congratulated fifteen prisoners under the name ‘Ban pa Kambio’ for achieving an MBO1 diploma and various certificates.

The diploma ceremony marks an important step in the reintegration of prisoners in Bonaire, with one participant obtaining an MBO1 diploma in Construction, Housing, and Maintenance, and fourteen others receiving certificates in English, Dutch, and Literacy.

This project aims to better prepare prisoners for their return to society, with a focus on sectors where employment opportunities are plentiful, such as horticulture, construction, and hospitality.