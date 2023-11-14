Director General of Public Administration and Democratic Rule of Law visits Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Last week, Director General of Public Administration and Democratic Rule of Law, Arne van Hout, visited Bonaire.

Van Hout and his delegation reportedly had ‘in-depth discussions’ about the functioning of democracy on Bonaire and its relationship with the Netherlands with the island council and the new executive council. “It was clear that this conversation is certainly not finished,” Van Hout commented.

The DG also had discussions with the Central Dialogue on topics such as the social minimum on the BES islands and its positive effects and challenges. He also met with representatives of the EQ Foundation, discussing the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community on the island.

Island Tour

Accompanied by a guide from the Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano, a tour was conducted around the island, visiting locations such as the slave huts, the center of Kralendijk, and the Chich’i Tan Museum in Rincon.