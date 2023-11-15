Discover health and well-being at the Health Fair

KRALENDIJK – On November 18, 2023, the Health Fair will take place at Plasa “Chiku” Goeloe in Bonaire. Between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM, visitors can delve into various health topics, such as kidney diseases, vision and hearing problems, infectious diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.

In addition to information booths, the event offers health checks, including blood sugar and blood pressure measurements, and insights into the safety of medications and supportive products for chemotherapy.

Visitors can explore a range of health topics, including kidney diseases, vision and hearing issues, infectious diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. There is also a focus on healthy local products and active workshops, including a Zumba Workout with Dance and More, challenging exercises in the Thuersten Challenge, and a cultural performance by the Foyan Boyz.

This event is an opportunity to gain knowledge about health and well-being and actively participate in various activities. The Health Fair aims to take a step towards a healthier future and promises to be an enriching experience for everyone. The organizers look forward to welcoming everyone and together moving towards a healthier future.