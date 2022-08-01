Dispatch centre of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is becoming more modern

KRALENDIJK- The police force of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) will get an important upgrade.

The project will start at the beginning of August and will last till the beginning of October. As part of the project, the current control room will be completely redesigned and equipped with even more modern equipment, enabling KPCN to provide better service.

According to KPCN, the dispatch centre room for the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius is an indispensable link for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force in creating insight and an overview of the emergency services operation. “This makes it possible to intervene quickly and decisively in the operation and to make an active contribution to an effective emergency response. This facility will meet the standards of common dispatch centres in the Netherlands”, according to a press release from KPCN on Sunday.

Move

Due to the renovation, the dispatch centre will be temporarily housed elsewhere in the building of the police station in Playa. During the move there is the possibility that disruptions regarding accessibility may occur. As soon as this is the case, it will be communicated quickly via the radio and Facebook with the numbers that can be used at the moment.

The dispatch centre is available 24 hours a day on 911 and 112. This is the emergency number for all emergency services such as the police, ambulance, fire brigade, the Kmar and coast guard.