Diver gets unwell and passes away in vicinity of Salt Pier

KRALENDIJK- The Rescue and Coordination Center of the Coast Guard received a report on Wednesday afternoon from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) that a person had started to feel unwell while diving near near the Salt Company.

Coast Guard patrol boats with Coast Guard members sailed directly to the site to provide assistance. On arrival, the coast guards found only the wife of the missing person. Her husband became unwell when he surfaced from diving and was not seen again after that.

Skindivers in the area helped with the search for the man. In the end, the lifeless body of the man, a tourist, was found in the sea by a member of Stinapa.

The deceized’s body has been taken to the North Pier on the Coast Guard patrol boat

and transferred there to the Royal Netherlands Marachaussee and the KPCN. The Coast Guard expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.