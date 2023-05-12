Diver in trouble off the coast of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, May 11th, the central control room was alerted to a diver who had encountered difficulties in the vicinity of the salt pier.

Upon the arrival of the patrol, the diver had already been brought to the shore by bystanders, while employees of the salt company had immediately commenced resuscitation efforts. Subsequently, the on-site ambulance personnel took over the resuscitation. Unfortunately, the victim passed away after arriving at the hospital. The individual was identified as a woman of American nationality.