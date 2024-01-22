DiviDivi Air Presents Refreshed Corporate Identity

KRALENDIJK/WILLEMSTAD- DiviDivi Air has introduced a new Corporate Identity on its Social Media over the past weekend.

The new color scheme is more vibrant than the old one. Among other things, a lighter shade of blue stands out, along with a more sharply stylized tree. According to the airline, it will take some time before the new color scheme is fully implemented.

DiviDivi Air also states that the new logo is just one of the things currently being worked on. “You can look forward to a wave of innovations and improvements,” said the airline on Sunday.