Do you have questions about labour issues? | Advertisement

Do you have questions about labour issues?

Would you like to know exactly about the minimum wage, contracts, overtime, dismissal, illness, working hours and all your rights as an employee or employer? Or do you have a conflict at work and are you looking for advice or mediation?

Visit our website www.rijksdienstcn.com (Social affairs and work) or call/ mail us. You are also welcome to visit our office during the consulting hours from Monday to Thursday between 8.00 am and 12.00 pm.

Saba: Cap. Matthew Levenstone Street (Mon-Thu 08.00 – 12.00 am), +599 416 3804, szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com

St. Eustatius: Mazinga Square z/n (Mon-Thu 08.00 – 12.00 am), +599 318 3376, szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com

