Do you receive AOV? Please visit SZW Caribbean Netherlands | Advertisement

The RCN- unit Social Affairs and employment Caribbean Netherlands is currently updating their AOV client files.

Are residing on St. Eustatius and Saba and collecting AOV? You are requested to come by the SZW office in the month of July to show proof of life. You can drop by the office as of Monday the 3rd until Friday the 28th of July during office hours and need only to bring along your ID card.

The SZW office on St. Eustatius is open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am -12:00 pm. Appointments are available during the afternoon hours.

More information?

Visit our website www.rijksdienstcn.com or call us at +(599) 3183376 (St. Eustatius) and +(599) 416 3804 (Saba)