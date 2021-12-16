Doctor Mercuur temporarily replaces doctor Loes Jaspers at Public Health













Photo: Public Entity Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Doctor Michael Mercuur will replace doctor Loes Jaspers at the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire for a few weeks.

Jaspers will be on holiday between December 15 and January 3. Mecuur is a very experienced doctor with more than 29 years of experience as a general practitioner. He is currently working on Bonaire as a doctor in the field of Covid-19 and the vaccination against the Coronavirus. He also works as a pathologist.

Mercure had its own practice on Sint Maarten in the past, but has also worked on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in the past.