Doctor Mercuur temporarily replaces doctor Loes Jaspers at Public Health

KRALENDIJK- Doctor Michael Mercuur will replace doctor Loes Jaspers at the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire for a few weeks.
Jaspers will be on holiday between December 15 and January 3. Mecuur is a very experienced doctor with more than 29 years of experience as a general practitioner. He is currently working on Bonaire as a doctor in the field of Covid-19 and the vaccination against the Coronavirus. He also works as a pathologist.
Mercure had its own practice on Sint Maarten in the past, but has also worked on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in the past.
