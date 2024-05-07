Doctor Van der Vaart has passed away on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – Monday evening, Doctor Theodorus ‘Dick’ van der Vaart, founder of the Centro Medico Central (CMC), on Bonaire passed away. Van der Vaart was a well-known and respected doctor on the island. After starting at the Tera Kòrá clinic, he opened his own practice building opposite the hospital.
In addition to his medical work, Van der Vaart dedicated himself wholeheartedly to the realization of the decompression chamber on Bonaire, crucial for the safety of divers on the island. For his merits, he was appointed Officer in the Order of Orange Nassau in 2022.
Van der Vaart is remembered by many as a helpful, passionate doctor with an informal character. ABC Online Media extends its condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss.
