Dogs attack a three-year-old toddler and cause serious bite wounds

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday afternoon, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) received a report of a three-year-old toddler who had been attacked by two dogs in the Belnem district. The attack resulted in serious injuries to the child.
The toddler was immediately taken to hospital. Despite the serious bite wounds, the child’s situation is stable.
Since these are dogs that have escaped from the yard to attack the toddler, they are rated as dangerous dogs. It was therefore decided to put the dogs to sleep. That has already happened.
Complaints
The KPCN says it is receiving more and more complaints about stray dogs. “Although we do our best to always act against dangerous situations to prevent worse, the primary responsibility rests with the owners of the dogs,” said a police spokesperson following the incident.
KPCN reminds dog owners once again that dogs are not allowed to run loose on the street.
