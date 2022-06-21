Dominican Arajet receives Air Operator Certificate

SANTO DOMINGO- The new carrier in of the Dominican Republic, Arajet has communicated on Monday that they have now achieved their Air Operator Certificate from the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC).

“We are pleased to announce that we are getting much closer to touching the skies. From this date forward, Arajet is formally authorized by the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) as a flight operator in the Dominican Republic. This certification authorizes us to start commercial air transport operations, as an instrument of operational safety”, according to a statement from the Airline.

Ambition

Arajet has big plans and wants to develop in an important regional player with an important hub function in the Dominican Republic. The new Airline has various Boeing 737 Max panes on order; two of which have already been received.

The carrier also plans to start up flights to among others Curaçao and Aruba. The route between Santo Domingo and Curaçao is becoming a crowed one. The route is already being served by among others JetAir Caribbean, Sky Airlines and Air Century.

Jetair is a so called Low Cost Carrier and believes that this will give them a competitive advantage over other airlines in the region.