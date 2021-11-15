Donations enable ATC soccer team ATC out of the fire again













6 Shares

A first check of 10.000 was handed over by the Government-owned Companies

KRALENDIJK – Last week football club ATC was hit hard by fire in a container in which, among other things, the uniforms were stored. The club lost almost everything.

Several sponsors took action in the past few days. One of these is the Bonaire Holding Maatschappij, which donated an amount of ten thousand dollars. The Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire also made a big contribution with $10,000 as well.

In total, no less than $61,000 has been raised in recent days, so that ATC can buy new gear for the team.