Downpour Causes Closure of Prosecutor’s Office Bonaire

Kralendijk- The downpour of Monday morning has caused a lot of flooding on the island. Especially in the center, as is often the case, many shop holders in the Kaya Grandi experienced flooding and had to temporarily close their shops.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bonaire has also been affected by the flooding. A press release sent on out Monday morning indicates that the office will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, and will reopen on August 4th.

The office can be reached by mailing to griffiebonaire@caribjustitia.org. For urgent cases the branch supervisor can be called on number +599 7773623.