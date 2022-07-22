DP Statia elects new Board

ORANJESTAD- The Democratic Party of St. Eustatius on Monday, July 18, 2022 has elected a new Board, as well as a new party Leader.

Spanner-Carty will be taking over the party’s leadership from Councilwoman Adelka Spanner. Spanner-Carty was unanimously by DP members present at the party meeting, held at the Gwendoline van Putten school. Adelka Spanner was the DP leader for more than 10 years.

Other members elected to the Board are Sharon Berkel, Magda Constania, Elvin Henriques, Leona Spanner, Beverly Woodley, Winston Fleming and Brian Carty.

Adelka Spanner, Ernie Simmons, Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, Floyd Woodley and Candida Gibbs in the coming period will be the advisors to the Red party.