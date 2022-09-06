6 september 2022 15:09 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Healthcare Latest news St. Eustatius

Dr. Dorette Courtar signs Letter of Intent with SEHCF

20

Dr. Dorette Courtar signs Letter of Intent with SEHCF

ORANJESTAD- The St. Eusatius Health Care Foundation has signed a letter of intent with Dr. Dorette Courtar from the My Health clinic to joing the Foundation.

The letter of intent was signed on the 2nd of September, between Dr. Courtar and the SEHCF Interim Board of Director, but only officially communicated on Tuesday.

All members of the SEHCF Supervisor Board were present for the event. SEHCF has come under increased scrutiny and criticism after various mishaps, with sometimes fatal consequences.

SEHCF has in the recent past done assessments about the functioning of the organization and made promises to strengthen the instituation, on order to regain much needed public trust on the island.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!