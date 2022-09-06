Dr. Dorette Courtar signs Letter of Intent with SEHCF

ORANJESTAD- The St. Eusatius Health Care Foundation has signed a letter of intent with Dr. Dorette Courtar from the My Health clinic to joing the Foundation.

The letter of intent was signed on the 2nd of September, between Dr. Courtar and the SEHCF Interim Board of Director, but only officially communicated on Tuesday.

All members of the SEHCF Supervisor Board were present for the event. SEHCF has come under increased scrutiny and criticism after various mishaps, with sometimes fatal consequences.

SEHCF has in the recent past done assessments about the functioning of the organization and made promises to strengthen the instituation, on order to regain much needed public trust on the island.