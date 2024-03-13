Saba Driver License exams Saba to take place on March 28th Redactie 2024-03-13 - 0 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – The Government of Saba has informed that driver’s license examination is scheduled for Thursday, March 28th.

The examination will be held at the Fire Station in The Bottom and is scheduled to begin at 8:00am. The announcement of other dates to take the exams will be announced in mid-April.