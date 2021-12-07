- 17Shares
THE BOTTOM- On Saturday, 4th of November, around 12:00 noon, the police station received a report that a drowning had occurred at the harbor on Saba.
When the patrol arrived, bystanders had already removed the man from the water and had started CPR. Shortly thereafter, paramedics took over CPR. The victim was taken to hospital for further CPR.
At about 12:29 p.m., information came in that the victim had died. It concerns a 53-year-old man with initials A.F.H. It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.
Also read:
- Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old
- Arrest on Saba for violation of Opium Act
- Drowning on Saba
- Vacancy Project Manager Saba
- Vacancy HR Manager Saba
- Qredits hands over report ’Small Business Index 2021’
- Indebon suspends lighting at a number of sports fields
- Saba’s Sea to Scenery with record number of participants
- Corona figures Bonaire finally show downward trend
- Delfins Swimming Club Bonaire back with a lot of medals in their pocket
- DP Bonaire critical of ExCo’s choices in enforcement
- Princess Beatrix tests positive for Corona
- Four Junior Ranges receive Dive Certificate thanks to VIP Diving
- Saxomonia Bonaire gives presentation in sentro di bario Ambiona
- Letter to the editor: ‘Opportunity or Oppression on Saba?’