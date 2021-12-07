Drowning on Saba













THE BOTTOM- On Saturday, 4th of November, around 12:00 noon, the police station received a report that a drowning had occurred at the harbor on Saba.

When the patrol arrived, bystanders had already removed the man from the water and had started CPR. Shortly thereafter, paramedics took over CPR. The victim was taken to hospital for further CPR.

At about 12:29 p.m., information came in that the victim had died. It concerns a 53-year-old man with initials A.F.H. It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.