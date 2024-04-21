Police and justice Drunk Driver Bonaire Collides with Horse and Rider Redactie 21-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The rider of the horse had to be taken to the hospital. Photo: Live99

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday evening around 9 o’clock, a driver of a passenger car collided with a horse and its rider on the road kaminda Tra’i Montaña.

Both the rider and the horse suffered injuries due to the impact. The rider of the horse had to be transported to the hospital for further treatment after receiving initial first aid at the scene.

The 71-year-old driver of the passenger car was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested by officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN).