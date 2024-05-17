St. Eustatius Duggins Supermarket apologizes for confusion with loyalty points Redactie 17-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Some customers of the Supermarket noted incorrect point balances, which have now been explained and rectified. Photo: BES-Reporter.com.

ORANJESTAD – Duggins Supermarket on St. Eustatius has apologized for incorrect transactions in Customer’s Point balances. These incorrect transactions in some cases resulted even in a negative point balance.

In a mail to customers, Duggins has now explained the error which occurred and assures customers that corrections have been made to the balances. “Upon investigation, we discovered that the negative points balances were a result of a system error where point redemptions were not being correctly deducted from the total points. This oversight led to discrepancies in the points balance displayed in your account”, writes Duggins Supermarket in her letter.

Full transcript

Any customer wishing to receive a full transcript of movements on their Point balance, can contact the Supermarket via 318 2170.