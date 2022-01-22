Dunn & Co will work on ‘Re-branding’ Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The American Advertising Agency Dunn & Co from Tampa, FL, will help rebrand Bonaire, based on a post-pandemic reality and a new vision, which has been expressed in among others the Strategic Tourism Master Plan and the Tourism Recovery Plan.
“A new international client has joined our roster: the Tourism Corporation of Bonaire in the Leeward Antilles, off the coast of Venezuela. We’re diving in headfirst by rebranding the island, which will be followed by a global creative campaign supported by production and media planning and buying, and a new website”, according to a statement from Dunn & CO.
Dunn & Co in their statement also mentions that Bonaire has a uniquely eco-centric mission, exceptional scuba and snorkeling opportunities, and a culture of friendliness and hospitality.
“A top diving destination, Bonaire boasts more than 85 official dive sites, with 54 of them being accessible by shore. Among these waters, divers can explore more than 350 species of fish and 57 species of coral. For the 28th consecutive year, Bonaire has been voted the top shore diving destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic region by Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards” according to the Company.
Selection
Dunn & Co. was named Agency of Record (AOR) after what they describe as ‘a several-months-long review process’, among 22 other global agencies from the US and Europe.
