ORANJESTAD- After a relatively long wait the shipment with the coffee table book St. Eustatius off the beaten path, written by Leontine Durby and Marion Schroen has finally arrived on St. Eustatius.

The two writers on Tuesday organized a book signing event at Ocean View Terrace, where interested parties could not only purchase a copy of the book, but have it signed at the same time by the two authors.

The book, the first of its kind, offers often breath-taking views of St. Eustatius.