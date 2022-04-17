Dutch Army trains on Bonaire 

Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- From Thursday afternoon, the Dutch army is present on Bonaire with for an excersise that will last till April 22nd.

The army members arrived on Thursday afternoon on a chartered flight from JetAir Caribbean. The aim of the exercise is, among other things, to get to know the terrain of the island better.

As usual, the leader of the unit, Captain Tom Pasman, also visited Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna.

Volunteer work

During the long Easter weekend, several army vehicles could be seen on the island. Apart from the official exercises, the army personnel will also executed volunteer work for various projects on the island.