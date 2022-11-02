Dutch Caribbean Airports prepare for 1st International Sustainable Air Transportation event

ORANJESTAD- Coming week, between 6 and 11 November 2022 will see the First International Sustainable Air Transportation event – A Flight to the Future organized by the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), held in Aruba.

“We are excited to welcome both local and international attendees from the Dutch Caribbean islands, The Netherlands and the (Latin) America region to share knowledge and create dialogue on the future of aviation and also on interisland connectivity in the Dutch Caribbean. We are honoured to be able to host this event in Aruba and are more than proud to have the first electric flights in the Caribbean with the Pipistrel Velis Electro performed during that week” said Joost Meijs, CEO of Aruba Airport Authority N.V., as DCCA Chairman.

The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) is a cooperation between all six Caribbean Airports within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. DCCA’s objective is to improve the general quality of each individual airport by facilitating mutual assistance and efficient exchange of information, transfer of knowledge and sharing of expertise with the goal of achieving economies of scale. DCCA aims to present future focused alternative air transportation options to improve interisland connectivity between the Dutch Caribbean Islands and is organizing the 1st international Sustainable Air Transportation event called – A Flight to the Future – in Aruba from November 7 through 11, 2022.

Activities

During the entire event week, speeches and presentations will be given, panel discussions will be held, masterclasses will be provided, and daily electric flight demonstrations will be performed with the Pipistrel Velis Electro at Aruba Airport. The Pipistrel Velis Electro is the 1st certified electric aircraft in the world.

Participants to A Flight to the Future event include a wide variety of local and international stakeholders within the aviation and tourism industry of the Dutch Caribbean islands and the wider Latin America & Caribbean region. These include airport colleagues, airline CEOs, tourism authorities, Civil Aviation authorities, education partners, environment partners and persons representing entities that in one way, or another will positively impact travel between the islands in the (near) future.