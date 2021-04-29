Dutch Caribbean Airports Sign Cooperation Agreement













4 Shares

During a virtual ceremony on April 28, 2021, the CEO’s / Managing Directors of all six commercial Airports of the Dutch Caribbean signed a Cooperation Agreement that formalized the “Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports” (DCCA).



DCCA’s objective is to improve the general quality of each individual airport by facilitating mutual assistance and efficient exchange of information, transfer of knowledge, sharing of expertise with the goal of achieving economies of scale on seven key elements including but not limited to innovation, sustainability, regulations, safety and security, health challenges for Airports, emergency assistance/response, economical sustainable, stable and affordable air connections and maintenance, infrastructure and project management.



Challenges

In these current times of crisis, during which each airport faces significant challenges, the CEOs and Managing Directors of the Airports of Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba have each expressed that this gives even more significance to this historical event and all look forward to achieving above objective through mutual assistance and collaboration.



During the signing ceremony the CEO’s and Managing Directors have also expressed their commitment to start working on a road map with the objective to make the Caribbean region a front runner in testing and stimulating electric flying as the next generation in aviation.