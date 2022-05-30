Dutch Caribbean Defence Units train in Mexico and Belize with Disaster Relief

During the Tradewinds exercise in Mexico and Belize, 20 countries trained together in providing emergency aid in the event of (natural) disasters.

In addition, the focus was on Maritime Protection and Jungle warfare. The Netherlands was present during the exercises with Zr.Ms. Pelican, Marines from the Marine Squadron Carib and personnel from the Maritime Headquarters in the Caribbean are an important player.

Hurricane season

Every year severe storms pass over the Caribbean during the hurricane season. It is essential that the countries and civil aid organizations in the area can support each other in the field of disaster management, also known as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).