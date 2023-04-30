Dutch Eurovision song adjusted after criticism about singers being off-key

AMSTERDAM – The Dutch Eurovision Song Contest duo Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper have adapted their song for participation in the Eurovision contest to be held early May.

According to Dutch Press Agency ANP, the new version has been chosen for one and a half tone higher. Nicolai and Cooper sang the song Burning Daylight in the new way in the program Khalid & Sophie.

According to broadcaster AVROTROS, the original version of the song can be sung in a higher tune if so desired, without breaking any of the applicable rules. During the Khalid & Sophie talk show, Nicolai and Cooper sang an acoustic version of the song, with strings and backing singers.

According to Cooper, solutions have been sought after the two performances which sounded off-key. The duo found out that they had been “fighting” with the song for the past six months. “It’s very difficult for our voices to perform. And you won’t find that out if you do it in a safe training environment.”

Higher tone

They then sat down with a producer to see how the song could be modified. “We kept looking until it was right,” he said. “Everything is one and a half tone higher, so you can approach things differently with your voice. And that means that it is now suddenly singing, instead of shouting and fighting.”