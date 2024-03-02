Dutch Film Fund also opens doors for filmmakers from Saba, Statia and Sint Maarten

AMSTERDAM – Are you a screenwriter, director, or producer residing in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, or Sint Maarten? Have you created previous works and do you have a new, original film idea for a short (youth) film?

Starting from April 15th, filmmakers from the ABC, BES islands and Sint Maarten can apply at Studio Caribe. With this program, the Netherlands Film Fund offers filmmakers from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands the opportunity to further develop their talents and contribute to enriching the range of films with original stories from and about the islands.

Studio Caribe focuses on the development and production of short (youth) films ranging from 5 to 30 minutes. Screenwriters, directors, and producers who are permanently residing and working on Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba can qualify for support with an original film idea.

For Studio Caribe, 12 projects will be selected for development. In addition to the financial support, they will receive coaching, training, and workshops to develop their fiction, documentary, animation or experimental film plans. Out of the 12 projects, 6 will be selected for a production grant for their short film.

Additionally, during the Curaçao International Film Festival taking place between April 8th and 14th, consultation hours for Studio Caribe will be organized in Curaçao and Aruba. More information on this will follow soon.

You can find more information about Studio Caribe in Dutch, English, Papiamento and Papiamentu on our website starting today.

Applications can be submitted starting from April 15th. The deadline for Studio Caribe is Tuesday, May 21st, 2024.