St. Eustatius Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study Redactie 05-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Connection of especially St. Eustatius and Saba to fast internet remains a challenge. Photo: BES-Reporter

The Dutch government has enlisted the expertise of American consulting firm Pioneer Consulting to investigate the digital connectivity of its three Caribbean islands.

The initiative, under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, aims to enhance the infrastructure of submarine fibre optic telecommunication cables, crucial for data communication between the Netherlands and other countries. Designated as ‘vital infrastructure’ last year, subsea cables are integral to the digital economy. Pioneer Consulting, renowned for its telecom specialization, will analyse the existing fibre optic network around Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, collectively known as the Caribbean Netherlands.

Digital connectivity

The study will assess route diversity, connectivity to global destinations, and propose future development options. Pioneer Consulting’s Iain Ritson affirmed their commitment to improving digital connectivity in the Caribbean region. With extensive experience in subsea cable infrastructure, the consultancy’s insights promise strategic enhancements in this vital domain