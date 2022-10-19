Dutch Inspection ILT will carry out baseline measurement into licensing and enforcement

KRALENDIJK- The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) will this year, commissioned by the State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management, at the request of the public body Bonaire, carry out a baseline measurement of all licensing, supervision and enforcement tasks (VTH) within the Caribbean Netherlands.

The baseline measurement of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate and the report that follows will be used by the public entity Bonaire to expand the improvement processes of the Spatial Planning & Development and Supervision & Enforcement Directorates. An R&D partial improvement plan has already been worked out, which includes tightening up the guidelines and procedures for granting permits. A quick scan and improvement program is also being worked on for the T&H management.

Improvement plans

The outcome of the baseline measurement will be sent to the House of Representatives and will be incorporated into the two improvement plans, so that licensing, supervision and enforcement tasks in the Caribbean Netherlands can be carried out in an unambiguous and efficient manner.