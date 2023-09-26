Dutch Marines visit Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Marine Squadron Caribe from Aruba visited Saba from September 15 to 23 to get to know the island, for physical activities and to assist for a good cause.

The Marine Squadron Caribe came to Saba in three rotating troops of each about 28 persons. Each troop stayed for a few days. All three troops carried up equipment for Satel NV to the communication facility at the top of Mount Scenery.

One troop did maintenance work on the historic Mary’s Point hiking trail, fixing the poles and ropes on the steps. A second troop assisted with bringing down and installing poles near the Sulphur Mine for a project of the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) to fence off the area against roaming goats, allowing the restoring of vegetation.

A third troop installed artificial grass mats in the back of the new school building of the Sacred Heart Primary School and engaged in sports games with form 4 students of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) in the gym.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson visited the troupe at the Sacred Heart School on Friday. Sergeant of the Marines Kevin gave an explanation of the work that that was being done. “We welcome the Dutch Marines. It is always nice to have them, also because they do good work while here. We very much appreciate their input and value the good relation,” said Johnson.

The Marine Squadron Caribe left Saba on Saturday to prepare for their return to Aruba on Tuesday. The Marine Squadron Caribe also visited St. Maarten and St. Eustatius.