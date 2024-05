St. Eustatius Dutch Parliamentary Delegation arrives at St. Eustatius Redactie 07-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Francis received the delegation at FDR airport. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD- A parliamentary delegation from the Dutch Second Chamber arrived at St. Eustatius on Monday.

The six member delegation will meet with the island governor, Alida Francis, members of the island council, the executive council and other stakeholders for talks on a number of subjects, including sustainability, education, health care, housing and history of slavery.

The delegation, which has already visited St. Eustatius was greeted at FDR airport by Island Governor Alida Francis.