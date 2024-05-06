Saba Dutch Parliamentary delegation arrives on Saba Redactie 06-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – A delegation from the Second Chamber arrived Sunday on Saba for a familiarization visit to the island.

During their visit, the delegation will be meeting various departments about progress on topics such as education, tourism and connectivity, and healthcare tomorrow.

The delegation consists of Wieke Paulusma (D66), Peter van Haasen (PVV), Raoul White (GroenLinks-PvdA), Ingrid Michon-Derkzen (VVD), Faith Bruyning (NSC) and Eva Meijers (Registrar). The delegation was welcomed at the airport by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.