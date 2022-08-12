Dutch tourists formed the biggest group of visitors to Bonaire in July

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire TCB is reporting a total of 12482 stayover visitors for the month of July 2022.

The European market outperformed all other registered market numbers of visitor arrivals. Bonaire welcomed a total of 6801 (55%) Dutch visitors in July and welcomed a total of 2976 (24%) visitors from North America.

The average length of stay for the Dutch marker is 14 nights and 7 nights for the US market. Furthermore, the dominating age group of all our visitors ranges between 46 and 65 years. For the month of July 2022, Bonaire welcomed 2 cruise ships carrying a total of 8001 passengers.

To find out more and for additional statistics, please visit www.bonaireisland.com or contact TCB at info@tourismbonaire.com.