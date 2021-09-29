Dutch Youth Program shoots footage in Bonaire













KRALENDIJK – A film crew from the educational youth program Het Klokhuis of NTR recently spent some days on Bonaire for recordings to be used in a program about oceans.

Presenter Janouk Kelderman, together with project leader of the World Wildlife Fund Stacey Mac Donald, went to places such as Klein Bonaire, Bari reef and Margate Bay.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) filmed a nest on Klein Bonaire where baby turtles were led out to sea. Healthy coral was filmed by the crew, but also the project of Reef Renewal Bonaire where baby corals are planted in areas where there is no more coral.

With Clean Coast Bonaire garbage was collected and the problem of garbage on the costs as discussed. Recordings also took place at Mangrove Maniacs, where the role of mangroves as the nursery of reef life was filmed.

The program featuring Bonaire will be aired in early 2022.