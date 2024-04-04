E-gates to Expedite Passport Checks at Curaçao Airport
WILLEMSTAD – Automated gates for passport control, known as E-gates, are expected to streamline the immigration process at Curaçao Airport for both arriving and departing passengers.
Travellers who have travelled through the airport in recent weeks were able to observe intensive efforts in installing and testing the gates. While this phase in fact has temporarily extended passport control times, the delays are soon expected to be a thing of the past.
Curaçao’s Minister of Justice, Shalton Hato, expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating, “At this moment, technicians are conducting final tests, and soon all new e-gates will be fully operational.”
Gratitude
Minister Hato also expressed gratitude for the collaboration with other stakeholders during the process, saying, “Thanks to Curaçao Airport Holding, EY, and Vision Box for their assistance in this process.”
