Easy access to our news















ABC Online Media has no apps but there is a quick and simple way to navigate directly to our websites. How? In the video below we show you how easy it is to add a shortcut on an iPhone. You can also use this method for your iPad.

Android

Launch Chrome for Android and open the Bes Reporter.com to pin to your home screen. Tap the Menu button and tap Add to homescreen. You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Chrome will add it to your home screen. Easy and ready to use! Repeat the proces for every website you would like to pin to your home screen.