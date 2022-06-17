Ecuadoran EquAir will execute various charter flights to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The airline Equair will operate a number of charter flights to Curaçao during the summer holidays.

The flights to Curaçao are scheduled for July 31 and then on August 4, 9, 12, 16, 20, 24 and 28. The last charter flight is scheduled for September 1, 2022.

In total, 2000 seats will become available on the route between Ecuador and Curaçao with the charters. The flights are operated with a Boeing 737-700, which has a capacity of 142 seats.

In addition to Curaçao, EquAir will also operate charter flights to the Dominican Republic.